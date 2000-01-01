We are the florists
We love to workout while we prepare our flower bouquets! We are a team of florists who love good causes and who love to work out. That's why we created this page, so that others who are like us can join our team and raise as much money as possible for this cause that is dear to us. Thank you so much for your donation.
Created by
We love to workout while we prepare our flower bouquets! We are a team of florists who love good causes and who love to work out. That's why we created this page, so that others who are like us can join our team and raise as much money as possible for this cause that is dear to us. Thank you so much for your donation.
Created by florists in France